J Balvin & Bad Bunny Join Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020!

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
J Balvin and Bad Bunny will be special guests during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez! Billboard reports that Bad Bunny will perform “I Like It Like That” with Shakira and he’ll also do a snippet of “Chantaje.” J Balvin will reportedly perform “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente” with JLo. [...]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl performers inspire Latino artists

Super Bowl performers inspire Latino artists 01:29

 Palm Beach County Latina dancers are excited for what's expected to be a show-stopping performance.

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ [Video]Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments [Video]Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

When something goes wrong at a Super Bowl halftime show, the mistake can be larger than life. For this list, we’re looking at moments from Super Bowl Halftime Shows that offended people, or were..

Recent related news from verified sources

Bad Bunny 'set to perform during the Super Bowl half-time show'


ContactMusic Also reported by •Billboard.comE! OnlineFOX SportsSeattle Times

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to bring Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny on stage for Super Bowl LIV performance: report

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have special plans for their Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ContactMusicE! OnlineReutersJust Jared

LucieCastro18

Lucero💫🇲🇽 RT @PopAIertNews: J Balvin & Bad Bunny are set to join JLO & Shakira at the Super bowl stage! It’s is being reported that Bad Bunny will… 3 minutes ago

AreYouShook

The XFactor Natalia Kills act was STAGED RT @MusicNewsRumor: J Balvin and Bad Bunny will join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show tonight.… 3 minutes ago

tatrompo

Aldo RT @HotNewHipHop: . @jbalvin & Bad Bunny may be joining @JLo & @shakira onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show 😳 https://t.co/cRSRTtveQb 7 minutes ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop . @jbalvin & Bad Bunny may be joining @JLo & @shakira onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show 😳 https://t.co/cRSRTtveQb 27 minutes ago

migi213

miggy RT @HotNewHipHop: . @jbalvin & Bad Bunny reported to take the stage with @JLo & @shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show 😳 https://t.co/c… 30 minutes ago

