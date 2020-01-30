J Balvin & Bad Bunny Join Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020!

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

J Balvin and Bad Bunny will be special guests during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez! Billboard reports that Bad Bunny will perform "I Like It Like That" with Shakira and he'll also do a snippet of "Chantaje." J Balvin will reportedly perform "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente" with JLo.


