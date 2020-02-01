Gospel Music BAFTA Noms Kaitlyn Dever & Jessie Buckley Glam Up in Chanel at Nominees Party! 1 hour ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Nominees @KaitlynDever and Jessie Buckley are both dressed in @Chanel for the BAFTAs Nominees Party! https://t.co/IJ9FKCc7YV 2 hours ago JustJared.com Nominees @KaitlynDever and Jessie Buckley are both dressed in @Chanel for the BAFTAs Nominees Party! https://t.co/IJ9FKCc7YV 2 hours ago Shatta Bandle BAFTA Noms Kaitlyn Dever & Jessie Buckley Glam Up in Chanel at Nominees Party! https://t.co/cCZVB9rkTk https://t.co/rkUbHiSr8S 2 hours ago Kim Kardashian BAFTA Noms Kaitlyn Dever & Jessie Buckley Glam Up in Chanel at Nominees Party! https://t.co/60c4ugaLbP https://t.co/tSVxcLK1q8 2 hours ago Global Connect+ BAFTA Noms Kaitlyn Dever & Jessie Buckley Glam Up in Chanel at Nominees Party! https://t.co/8yIreNWXDP https://t.co/tAfOBB9kvQ 2 hours ago