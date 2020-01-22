Global  

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Secretly Getting Married

E! Online Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It's over between Pamela Anderson and A Star Is Born producer, Jon Peters. The famed Baywatch actress officially called it quits with her husband, whom she married 12 days ago in a...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Call It Quits Less Than 2 Weeks After Wedding

Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Call It Quits Less Than 2 Weeks After Wedding 00:44

 Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters call it quits.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pamela Anderson weds movie mogul Jon Peters [Video]Pamela Anderson weds movie mogul Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson has secretly married for the fifth time.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters Get Hitched, Bong Joon Ho Opens Up About 'Parasite' Series | THR News [Video]Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters Get Hitched, Bong Joon Ho Opens Up About 'Parasite' Series | THR News

Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters Get Hitched, Bong Joon Ho Opens Up About 'Parasite' Series | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Merely 12 days after their wedding, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters announce split

Actress Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters decided to part ways just 12 days after saying "I do" in Malibu. A source said the pair hadn't yet filed the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeTamworth HeraldTMZ.comSifyFOXNews.com

Pamela Anderson & New 'Husband' Split 12 Days After Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson giveth her hand in marriage, and Pamela Anderson taketh away -- she and her new movie producer husband are already calling it quits ... less than...
TMZ.com Also reported by •SifyFOXNews.com

