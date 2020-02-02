Global  

Jon Hamm & Kate Bosworth Arrive in Style for NFL Honors 2020 in Miami

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jon Hamm is all smiles on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 NFL Honors on Saturday (February 1) at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Fla. The 48-year-old Mad Men actor looked handsome in a blue and navy plaid suit as he stepped out for the event. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
