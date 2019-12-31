For 83, Pankaj Kapur faked it till he made it

Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Among countrymen who live and breathe the sport of cricket, Pankaj Tripathi is a bit of an oddball. And even though he may never have found in himself any love for the sport, he still managed to bag a spot on Kabir Khan's squad in the cinematic retelling of India's first World Cup victory.
Many Bollywood stars are on a short break to celebrate New Year's Eve, but actor Pankaj Tripathi cancelled his year-end vacation to complete upcoming Bollywood assignments in "83" and the Gunjan Saxena..