Manoj Bajpayee: Won't do film if its politics disturb me

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020
Manoj Bajpayee: Won't do film if its politics disturb meManoj Bajpayee, who acted in The Family Man, one of last year's big hits on the web, has kicked off 2020 with Gandhi: A Perspective, a short film on Mahatma Gandhi. "The young generation has almost no idea about Gandhiji's contribution or his teachings," rues Bajpayee, who is seen explaining the leader's principle of non-violence...
