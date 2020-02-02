Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH Alan Dershowitz’s Impression of the ‘Scowl’ Bernie Sanders Allegedly Gave Him During Senate Impeachment Speech

WATCH Alan Dershowitz’s Impression of the ‘Scowl’ Bernie Sanders Allegedly Gave Him During Senate Impeachment Speech

Mediaite Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz said Sen. Bernie Sanders scowled at him during his Senate argument against impeaching President Donald Trump and offered a bug-eyed impression of the 2020 Democratic candidate’s alleged angry look. Speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Dershowitz claimed that several Democratic senators gave him “dirty looks” as he made the widely […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz 02:17

 Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that "criminal-like" behavior is required for impeachment, but said "abuse of power" is not.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue [Video]What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the witness battle at the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders' weaknesses and the disappointing gambling revenue in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:25Published

Alan Dershowitz slams Bernie Sanders; Urges Americans to vote against him [Video]Alan Dershowitz slams Bernie Sanders; Urges Americans to vote against him

Alan Dershowitz, who is on Donald Trump's impeachment defense team, tells Larry King why he will not vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz Argues Nothing in Bolton Book Is an Impeachable Offense at Trial

The Trump defense team did not bring up the new reporting about *John Bolton* today during the Senate impeachment trial, but *Alan Dershowitz* made a point of...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe WrapUSATODAY.com

The Strokes Playing Get Out The Vote Show For Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire

The list of bands lining up to support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign is starting to look like the roster for a great...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

DeviStCharles

Devereaux WATCH Alan Dershowitz’s Impression of the ‘Scowl’ Bernie Sanders Allegedly Gave Him During Senate Impeachment Speec… https://t.co/Om4viXfgF7 46 minutes ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: WATCH Alan Dershowitz's Impression of the 'Scowl' Bernie Sanders Allegedly Gave Him During Senate Speech Opposing Trump's Imp… 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite WATCH Alan Dershowitz's Impression of the 'Scowl' Bernie Sanders Allegedly Gave Him During Senate Speech Opposing T… https://t.co/zykj2dMpWk 2 hours ago

wrongwaydan1

dkl Alan Dershowitz Argues for Trump Cold Open - SNL https://t.co/qqzkOTy1fa via @YouTube @venatorlucas @JamesRanspot… https://t.co/C2N99esMq3 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.