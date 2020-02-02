Global  

Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi & Parasite's Bong Joon-ho Win Top Prizes at WGA Awards 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Taika Waititi and Bong Joon-ho pose together with their awards while backstage at the 2020 Writers Guild of America Awards on Saturday (February 1) at Edison Ballroom in New York City. Taika won the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Jojo Rabbit while Bong won the Best Original Screenplay award for Parasite. They’re now the favorites [...]
👓 View full article
0
Credit: THR Roundtables - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscar Nominees Taika Waititi, Anthony McCarten on the Full Writer Roundtable

Oscar Nominees Taika Waititi, Anthony McCarten on the Full Writer Roundtable 54:49

 Oscar-nominated screenwriters Taika Waititi ('Jojo Rabbit,' also nominated as a producer) and Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes') join Lorene Scafaria, Kasi Lemmons, Destin Cretton and Charles Randolph for the full Writer Roundtable.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi [Video]Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi

At Elton John's annual Oscars party, "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire tells Et Canada's Keshia Chante all about meeting "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:25Published

Top 10 Celebrities That HATE Award Shows [Video]Top 10 Celebrities That HATE Award Shows

These celebrities despise award shows... can you really blame them? For this list, we're looking at ten celebrities who have openly declared their dislike for award shows.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Parasite' and 'Jojo Rabbit' Win Big at 2020 WGA Awards

The Bong Joon-ho-directed movie and the Taika Waititi-helmed film grab a top honor each at the Writers Guild of America Awards ahead of the highly-anticipated...
AceShowbiz

Taika Waititi Brings Fellow 'Jojo Rabbit' Producers With Him To Oscars 2020

Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal make some funny poses together on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in...
Just Jared

