Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi & Parasite's Bong Joon-ho Win Top Prizes at WGA Awards 2020!
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Taika Waititi and Bong Joon-ho pose together with their awards while backstage at the 2020 Writers Guild of America Awards on Saturday (February 1) at Edison Ballroom in New York City. Taika won the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Jojo Rabbit while Bong won the Best Original Screenplay award for Parasite. They’re now the favorites [...]
Oscar-nominated screenwriters Taika Waititi ('Jojo Rabbit,' also nominated as a producer) and Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes') join Lorene Scafaria, Kasi Lemmons, Destin Cretton and Charles Randolph for the full Writer Roundtable.