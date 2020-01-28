Global  

Victoria's Secret Executive Reportedly Made Lewd Comments About Bella Hadid's Body

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A former Victoria’s Secret executive is under fire for alleged sexual harassment and bullying. In one of the incidents, Ed Razek allegedly made a few lewd comments about Bella Hadid before the brand’s 2018 Fashion Show, New York Times reports. The 23-year-old model was being measure for underwear when Razek, who was sitting on a [...]
J.Crew Group appoints former Victoria's Secret executive as CEO

J.Crew Group Inc on Tuesday appointed former Victoria's Secret executive Jan Singer as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 2.
Reuters

J.Crew names former Victoria’s Secret executive as its new CEO

J.Crew Group Inc. said it has hired former Victoria’s Secret executive Jan Singer as its new chief executive, effective Feb. 2. Singer will replace Michael...
bizjournals

