Jodie Turner-Smith Bares Baby Bump, Reveals She's Having a Girl
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Jodie Turner-Smith is currently expecting her first child with husband Joshua Jackson and she put her baby bump on display for a talk show this week! The 33-year-old actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show this week in London, England alongside her Queen & Slim co-star Daniel Kaluuya. Margot Robbie and Jim Carrey were also [...]
As Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith prepare to welcome their first child, the couple is contemplating where they should raise their family – and it’s... Just Jared Also reported by •Lainey Gossip •USATODAY.com
