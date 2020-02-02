Global  

Jodie Turner-Smith Bares Baby Bump, Reveals She's Having a Girl

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jodie Turner-Smith is currently expecting her first child with husband Joshua Jackson and she put her baby bump on display for a talk show this week! The 33-year-old actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show this week in London, England alongside her Queen & Slim co-star Daniel Kaluuya. Margot Robbie and Jim Carrey were also [...]
