Helen Mirren calls out BAFTA over all-white nominations

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Helen Mirren is also irked that no women are represented in the directing category at BAFTA.
News video: Dame Helen Mirren slams lack of awards diversity

Dame Helen Mirren slams lack of awards diversity 00:36

 Dame Helen Mirren has has urged people to continue "demanding change" and slammed BAFTA for the lack of diversity in this year's nominations.

