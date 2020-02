Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Reunite with 'Wine Country' Co-Stars at 2020 WGA Awards! Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The ladies of Wine Country are together again! Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, and Amy Poehler posed together on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 1) at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. Other stars at the event included Sienna Miller, Jimmy Fallon, Pose [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview Watch Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about rehearsal difficulties and their new movie together, Wine Country, directed by Poehler. See more highlights.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:46Published 2 weeks ago Five Celebrities Who Hate Social Media 1. Amy Poehler said she avoids social media because she gets her feelings hurt. 2. Tina Fey once said: β€œWhy would I give my jokes away for free?” 3. Benedict Cumberbatch said he finds it β€œvery.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this