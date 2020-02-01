Global  

Jay-Z, Emily Ratajkowski, & Post Malone Hit Up Fantics Pre-Super Bowl Party!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jay-Z chats with a friend while attending Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday afternoon (February 1) at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. The 50-year-old rapper kept things cool and casual in a black snapback hat and black hoodie for the party. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily [...]
News video: Super Bowl spread ideas

Super Bowl spread ideas 05:00

 Chris Norton from Who's On Third shares some Super Bowl spread ideas

JLo & Shakira to honour Kobe at Super Bowl

Several stars like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. According to reports, Jay-Z, Kevin...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Post Malone Performs at Super Bowl Party Hosted by Kevin Hart!

Post Malone is kicking off Super Bowl Weekend! The 24-year-old rapper hit the stage for a performance at the Bootsy On the Water Miami Takeover party on Friday...
Just Jared


