Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday

Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Today is a special day for Shakira as the Colombian singer will join Jennifer Lopez for an unforgettable halftime show. But it turns out Super Bowl Sunday is special to the star for another reason: she's celebrating her 43rd birthday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Free Super Bowl party at 'Clematis by Night'

Free Super Bowl party at 'Clematis by Night' 02:05

 Thousands of people showed up for food, fun and great music on Clematis Street.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments [Video]Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

When something goes wrong at a Super Bowl halftime show, the mistake can be larger than life. For this list, we’re looking at moments from Super Bowl Halftime Shows that offended people, or were..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:52Published

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News [Video]Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the first time two Latin artists — and Latin women —have top billing together at the Super Bowl halftime.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl 54 live on talkSPORT: Teams, date and UK start time, exclusive talkSPORT coverage, free live stream and half-time show for NFL blockbuster

Super Bowl Sunday – arguably the biggest sport event of the year – is almost upon us. And now we know which of the NFL’s top teams will meet in Miami this...
talkSPORT

Every Super Bowl halftime show performer: From Maroon 5 to marching bands and everything in-between

For the Super Bowl halftime show, here's every artist who has ever taken the stage; check it out
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

IbomLeak

IBOM LEAK NEWS ❁ WORLD ENTERTAINMENT Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/MHrWNhyNua 10 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday – Fox News https://t.co/crBXZDZoQ5 https://t.co/vLrGF54qGl 13 minutes ago

TEEITHIGH

Clayton Freeman Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/meodLa2ZvH https://t.co/XTvLNQc3jM 20 minutes ago

1_teflon

TEFLON 1 Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/cXXs53haK9 https://t.co/Jeef2Uorx3 1 hour ago

DigitaliveWorld

DIGITALIVE.WORLD Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday - Fox New... https://t.co/jdLA3KD3PP 1 hour ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/jhY67ahnou 1 hour ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/pdfSpEoEzM 1 hour ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday, if you know what i mean 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.