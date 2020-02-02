Global  

'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji hilariously announce final release date

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020
Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji via a video announced the final release date of their film, 'Brahmastra: Part One'.
