Trump Attacks Bloomberg in Midnight Twitter Rant, Bizarrely Claims ‘Mini Mike’ Is Negotiating to ‘Stand on Boxes’ at DNC Debates

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump went on the offensive against 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, mocking the billionaire’s eight-figure political ad onslaught as “just wasting his money” and bizarrely claiming that the diminutive former New York City mayor was negotiating the right to “stand on boxes” in upcoming DNC debates. In a midnight Twitter rant, Trump complained […] President Donald Trump went on the offensive against 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, mocking the billionaire’s eight-figure political ad onslaught as “just wasting his money” and bizarrely claiming that the diminutive former New York City mayor was negotiating the right to “stand on boxes” in upcoming DNC debates. In a midnight Twitter rant, Trump complained […] 👓 View full article

