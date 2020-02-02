Global  

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, & More Arrive at Lady Gaga's Pre-Super Bowl Show!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd are together again! The two Marvel stars buddied up for Lady Gaga‘s performance during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on Saturday night (February 1) at the Island Gardens in Miami, Fla. Paul‘s 14-year-old son Jack joined his dad at the show. Other stars at the event included Gaga‘s mom Cynthia [...]
Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing'

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing'

 Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

