Frozen 2 comes out on DVD and digital download next week – and Saturday Night Live is sharing some “deleted scenes” from the movie. In the first scene, Elsa (played by Kate McKinnon) frolics through the forest while questioning her sexuality. “Hello is anyone there? Anna? Kristoff? Olaf? I’m gay,” Kate says. She then finds [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Kate McKinnon 'blew it' with Beyonce Kate McKinnon "blew it" when she came face-to-face with Beyonce and Jay Z at the Golden Globe awards because she was too starstruck to speak. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:13Published on January 8, 2020 Kate McKinnon Honors Ellen Degeneres’ LGBTQ Representation In an emotional and moving speech, comedian Kate McKinnon honored Ellen Degeneres for being an LGBTQ icon in media and comedy. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:45Published on January 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Kate McKinnon's Elsa Comes Out as Gay in SNL's 'Frozen 2' Deleted Scenes Sketch! Frozen 2 comes out on DVD and digital download next week – and Saturday Night Live is sharing some “deleted scenes” from the movie. In the first scene,...

Just Jared 6 days ago



Frozen’s Elsa finally came out as gay – or at least, Kate McKinnon’s version did Disney may not have given us a gay Elsa (yet), but the team at Saturday Night Live are clearly embracing the Frozen queen as the queer icon we all know her to...

PinkNews 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this