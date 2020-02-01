Music Pauses To Remember Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tributes pour in from Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., and more...



The music world has paused to remember *Gang Of Four* guitarist *Andy Gill*.



The influential guitarist died yesterday - February 1st - leaving behind a vastly influential catalogue.



In addition to his work with Gang Of Four the guitarist also worked as a producer, notably helming the debut album from Red Hot Chili Peppers.



Although the relationship was somewhat fractious at the time, Flea remembered the time fondly in his tribute, and also revealed that he and Anthony Keidis have recorded a brand new track for a Gang Of Four tribute album.





View this post on Instagram



Andy Gill, one of my favorite guitar players of all time has left us. Go listen to the Gang of Four album ENTERTAINMENT right now. Turn that shit up loud and rock the fuck out. Dance. Think. Thats a record that changed my life forever, and was massively influential on my development as a musician, and showed me what a rock band could be. There is nothing else like it. It cut a fucking hole right the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through. After not being in touch for many years, Andy and I had spoken recently, and communicated a lot of over the last several months about a Gang Of Four tribute album he was putting together. Myself, John Frusciante, and the youth choir from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music just finished recording a track for it, and sent in to Andy on Monday. I am shocked. Andy was one of my heroes, a man who inspired the shit out of Hillel, Anthony and I as youngsters; I was thrilled beyond belief when he agreed to produce our first album. May his beautiful soul be in bliss with the divine, I love you Andy.



A post shared by Flea (@flea333) on



Feb 1, 2020 at 3:47pm PST





R.E.M. supported Gang Of Four at one of their early shows, with Mike Mills saluting Andy Gill's passing:







Really bummed to hear of Andy Gill’s passing. He, and the rest of the Gang, changed how we attacked the live show, gave us a bar to try and rise to. And so much metallic volume...good bye to one of the best. R.I.P., Andy. #GangOfFour



— Mike Mills (@m_millsey) February 1, 2020



Andy Gill also produced work by Young Knives and The Futureheads following Gang Of Four's reformation:







So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Gill. Gang of Four were one of the best and working with Andy on our early singles and first album set us on our path. A true gent. Absolutely gutted.



— The Futureheads (@thefutureheads) February 1, 2020







Not only is this a classic record, his patience with us, his hospitality, and constant search for new sonic possibilities was incredible to witness. https://t.co/Cy6CBdoOa2



— Transgressive (@transgressiveHQ) February 2, 2020



Here's a selection of other tributes to the seminal post-punk musician:







Just heard that Andy Gill from Gang Of Four has died. That is tragic. Andy was a unique talent.



— Gary Numan (@numanofficial) February 1, 2020







Sad to hear of the death of Andy Gill of the Gang of Four.



An amazing and very influential guitarist. Loved seeing them live too, I was besotted.https://t.co/3upP3K4ZsL



— Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) February 1, 2020







Andy Gill..R.i.P-

Gang of Four - Ether https://t.co/sOW87H8qy0



— graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) February 1, 2020







earth-moving round of applause for Andy Gill x



— future of the (left) (@shit_rock) February 1, 2020







Andy Gill dies ,aged 64!!! Its so sad!!!! Bye-Bye, Sir-Edwyn,



— Edwyn Collins (@EdwynCollins) February 2, 2020



