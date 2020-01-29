Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Groundhog Day: Sky showing a 24-hour marathon of movie to celebrate

Groundhog Day: Sky showing a 24-hour marathon of movie to celebrate

Independent Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
That's a lot of Ned Ryerson
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) [Video]This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd)

This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats

On Digital Trends Live today: SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites into space this morning; Apple posted record results of $91.8 billion on the back of strong demand for the..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WilsonAftab

aftab wilson RT @Independent: Sky Movies showing 24-hour Groundhog Day marathon to celebrate annual holiday https://t.co/guDWyQhxRZ 7 minutes ago

alan_nafzger

Alan Nafzger Groundhog Day: Sky showing a 24-hour marathon of movie to celebrate https://t.co/Ar6FWeVKdx #SmartNews 59 minutes ago

MikeOtley

Mike Otley RT @Independent: As today is Groundhog Day, Sky is naturally showing the film 13 times over 24 hours https://t.co/guDWyQhxRZ 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent Sky Movies showing 24-hour Groundhog Day marathon to celebrate annual holiday https://t.co/guDWyQhxRZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.