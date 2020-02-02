Flashback: See Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and More at 2010 Super Bowl

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

What do Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Ashton Kutcher have in common? Well, they probably have a lot in common, but for the purpose of this story, the one commonality between the... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published Tom Cruise In This Super Bowl Spot For 'Top Gun: Maverick' 00:29 Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Manny Jacinto, Miles Teller and more star in this spot for 'Top Gun: Maverick'. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in...