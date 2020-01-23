Global  

James Gunn calls viral post fake

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
James Gunn had become the talk of the town when an image of his Instagram story page stating Silver Surfer and Galactus appearing in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' went viral on the internet. Calling the post fake, Gunn shared a message for all his fans.
