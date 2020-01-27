Owen Wilson likely to star in Marvel's Loki Series

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Actor Owen Wilson is in talks with the makers as he can prospectively join Marvel's upcoming 'Loki' series. The Disney+ show has Tom Hiddleston playing the role of the trickster God alike his role in the 2011 movie 'Thor'. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the makers are considering Owen for a major role in the series.

