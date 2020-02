Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor proved to be a tough task for Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Kapoor, 62, appeared younger in the promotional stills than Kemmu, 36, and Kapur, 34. Often, the two would feel left out as everyone would be raving about Mr. Jhakaas. On Pro Music Countdown, Kemmu and Kapur