Merely 12 days after their wedding, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters announce split

Eureka TheAwakening RT @SaketGokhale: Merely 24 hours after admitting that they were surprised to see DSP Davinder Singh in the car with militants, the J&K Polโ€ฆ 20 hours ago Ghost RT @Firebird_psych: It takes really effort to be so vile that you chose to tweet about this merely days after 9 people lost their lives. 2 days ago Raymond Cuttill #Brexit #Jobdone RT @Firebird_psych: It takes really effort to be so vile that you chose to tweet about this merely days after 9 people lost their lives. htโ€ฆ 2 days ago ๐™ณ๐šŽ๐š‹๐š˜๐š›๐šŠ๐š‘ ๐™ฟ๐š˜๐š ๐š—๐šŽ๐šข It takes really effort to be so vile that you chose to tweet about this merely days after 9 people lost their lives. https://t.co/T39qP9UPhr 4 days ago ALi๐Ÿ›ก๏ธ Few days after Pakistan's threat to Israel in response to India's aggression, merely 4-5 days, from 28 Feb to 4 Marโ€ฆ https://t.co/hoojIkZ25d 4 days ago KingDan @mpj214 @lawhawk @thehill Interesting how merely days after he was fired all investigations into Burisma were shutโ€ฆ https://t.co/Em6mZCfG3T 5 days ago Benji RT @director_darius: โ€œThey used to say to you, โ€œIn the last days there will be scoffers, following after their own ungodly passions. Theseโ€ฆ 6 days ago Cyrus The Baptist (Tear Rubber)โœจโœŒ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ•ฏ โ€œThey used to say to you, โ€œIn the last days there will be scoffers, following after their own ungodly passions. Theโ€ฆ https://t.co/5V0oyfMnbq 6 days ago