Merely 12 days after their wedding, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters announce split

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Actress Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters decided to part ways just 12 days after saying "I do" in Malibu.

A source said the pair hadn't yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following their January 20 wedding ceremony that was attended by Anderson's two sons and Peters' three daughters and ex-wife...
