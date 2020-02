Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In 2015, Karan Johar announced to the world that his most ambitious film as a filmmaker, a superhero trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, then titled Dragon, will open in the cinemas on December 23, 2016, but given the craft and the scale at which the makers had mounted the film, the date was pushed... 👓 View full article