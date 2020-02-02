Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 47 brilliant films that didn't receive a single Oscar nomination, from Heat to Zodiac

47 brilliant films that didn't receive a single Oscar nomination, from Heat to Zodiac

Independent Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Even more surprising when considering films like Suicide Squad have actually did win one
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amanda_porkka

Amanda Porkka RT @Independent: 47 brilliant films that didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination https://t.co/UFWXdzbfYp 5 minutes ago

Luciana18Br

A discussão ficou irracional RT @Independent: 47 brilliant films that didn't receive a single Oscar nomination https://t.co/dvUXvnkv7j 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent 47 brilliant films that didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination https://t.co/UFWXdzbfYp 1 hour ago

agavoune

agv RT @Independent: 47 brilliant films that didn't receive a single Oscar nomination https://t.co/NjkQqqpp69 1 hour ago

Katienew

Katie L Newton 🔶🇪🇺🇬🇧☘️☂️🏥💗 It's the @BAFTA tonight in London, with the #Oscars to come. Here are 47 brilliant films that didn’t receive a sing… https://t.co/MQ9gMPjAqc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.