Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Throw Epic, Star-Studded 'Stormi World' Party for Daughter Stormi's 2nd Birthday!
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Stormi Webster has the coolest parents! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter’s second birthday with a star-studded “Stormi World”-themed birthday party on Saturday night (February 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stormi Webster The party, an homage to her dad’s ASTROWORLD album, follows the first Stormi World-themed party from last year, [...]