Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Throw Epic, Star-Studded 'Stormi World' Party for Daughter Stormi's 2nd Birthday!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Stormi Webster has the coolest parents! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter’s second birthday with a star-studded “Stormi World”-themed birthday party on Saturday night (February 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stormi Webster The party, an homage to her dad’s ASTROWORLD album, follows the first Stormi World-themed party from last year, [...]
News video: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite for daughter Stormi's extravagant birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite for daughter Stormi's extravagant birthday party 00:48

 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put their differences aside to help their daughter Stormi celebrate her second birthday in style on Saturday.

Kylie Jenner Sings Happy Birthday To Stormi With Travis Scott [Video]Kylie Jenner Sings Happy Birthday To Stormi With Travis Scott

Stormi’s 2nd birthday bash is incredible and we’re all losers for not getting an invite. Plus, Kanye is shocked to hear Kim Kardashian’s biggest secret.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter had the most extravagant birthday party [Video]Kylie Jenner’s daughter had the most extravagant birthday party

Stormi Webster had the biggest party and she’s only 2 years old!

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Extravagant 'Stormi World' Party for Daughter's 2nd Birthday

At one point during the lavish birthday bash, which is divided into three sections, the makeup mogul and her rapper ex-boyfriend lead the guests to sing a Happy...
Stormi Webster Is 2! Celebrate Her Birthday by Taking a Closer Look at Her Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster! As E! readers surely know, today (Saturday, Feb. 1) marks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter's 2nd birthday. The Keeping Up...
trapxosoul

Nathaliá🌿🌿 RT @billboard: .@KylieJenner and @TrvisXX's daughter, Stormi, turned two this weekend, which meant the return of the epic #StormiWorld http… 26 minutes ago

OilTradePredict

Trade Before It Happens RT @PxSHCrxcial: @KylieJenner Hey beautiful people I made a video called “If Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Got Back Together | Day In A Lif… 35 minutes ago

PxSHCrxcial

PxSH Crxcial @KylieJenner Hey beautiful people I made a video called “If Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Got Back Together | Day I… https://t.co/4QmjEaxMZ2 48 minutes ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott throw extravagant birthday bash for daughter Stormi https://t.co/YPqREf26d9 https://t.co/QNYPDvfUeT 3 hours ago

deannacruz

Deanna Cruz Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi's 2nd Birthday with 'StormiWorld 2' Party https://t.co/PfcytGXCET 3 hours ago

prettyasscams

cam🍭🧘🏽‍♀️👱🏼‍♀️ Imagine saying Kylie Jenner and travis Scott are your parents 😧 4 hours ago

Iam__Touch

Tobi Obiorah Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw their daughter, Stormi Webster a lavish 2nd birthday party and Cardi B’s daught… https://t.co/pylY4OiVad 4 hours ago

urbanislandz

Urban Islandz Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Throw Stormi Lavish 'Stormiworld' Theme Birthday Bash https://t.co/KHE9ozWeNo via @urbanislandz 4 hours ago

