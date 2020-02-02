"Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning actor, known for his intensity, admits he has earned a reputation as being "hard to handle" for walking out of shows. But in "Homeland," Mandy Patinkin is in his element as CIA Agent Saul Berenson, the calm in the eye of the storm. Correspondent Holly Williams talked with Patinkin in Morocco where he was filming the series' eighth season. They also discussed his years as an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee, and she joined Patinkin and his wife, actor-writer Kathryn Grody, as they visited a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.


