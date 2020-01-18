Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson on "Jojo Rabbit"
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi's rollicking World War II satire centers on a German boy, an aspiring young Nazi, who fantasizes about his best buddy Adolf Hitler while discovering his mother is harboring a Jewish girl in their house. Audacious and touching, the film has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Tracy Smith talks with Waititi and with Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson.
Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a 'Star Wars movie,' Charlize Theron's kids think her Oscar nom is a "waste of time" and a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie is now in the works. These are the top stories of..