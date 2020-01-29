James Taylor on new album, memoir

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Life these days is pretty sweet for James Taylor, the musician-songwriter famed for such hits as "Fire and Rain," "Carolina In My Mind" and "Sweet Baby James." At 71 he is as busy as ever, looking back in a new audio memoir on his early days in North Carolina, and exploring the songs he loved growing up in an upcoming album, "American Standard." Jane Pauley visited Taylor at his home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, where he talked about his turbulent youth and the revitalizing rewards of going back on tour.


