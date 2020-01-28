Global  

Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant After Winning Australian Open 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with his win. The 32-year-old Serbian tennis player won the Australian Open for the eighth time on Sunday (February 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Novak Djokovic Novak wore a “KB” embroidered on his jacket, as well as the numbers 8 and 24 [...]
