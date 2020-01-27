Global  

Peyton Manning Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in Emotional Speech at NFL Honors 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Peyton Manning is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. The retired 43-year-old NFL quarterback paid tribute during the 2020 NFL Honors on Saturday (February 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Peyton Manning “Last week, the sports world lost a shining light with the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. I was lucky to call Kobe [...]
News video: Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:32

 Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. The Lakers'...

