Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Really want to make Munna Bhai

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says his latest film Shikara, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, was an intense experience and adds that he will now focus on a new Munna Bhai project because he wants to make a fun film.

"I really want to make Munna Bhai. It (Shikara) was a very tiring film because it...
 Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes his upcoming film "Shikara", on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1989 and 1990 from the Kashmir Valley, is not just a film but a movement.

Public review of Shikara is out. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a story about Kashmiri pandits. Moviegoers loved the movie and said the film gives a strong message.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra launches trailer of Shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra says he doesn’t know when Munna Bhai 3 will release

'I am going to work on Munna Bhai 3 from February 10,' says the filmmaker.
From 1942: A Love Story to Shikara: Leading ladies of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's timeless love stories meet!

The two leading ladies of two ageless love stories, both directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had the chance meeting at the first-ever star-studded screening of...
