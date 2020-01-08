Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Really want to make Munna Bhai
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says his latest film Shikara, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, was an intense experience and adds that he will now focus on a new Munna Bhai project because he wants to make a fun film.
"I really want to make Munna Bhai. It (Shikara) was a very tiring film because it...
