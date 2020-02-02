Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry Sends a Message of Support to Jennifer Lopez & Shakira on Super Bowl Sunday!

Katy Perry Sends a Message of Support to Jennifer Lopez & Shakira on Super Bowl Sunday!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Katy Perry would know better than most people about the pressure of putting on the Super Bowl halftime show – and she wants Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to feel the love and support. The “Teenage Dream” superstar, who headlined the 2015 halftime show, sent a message to the two powerhouse entertainers hours before their highly [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride 01:33

 Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV. It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago [Video]Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago

Demi Lovato got to live out her teenage dream performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl [Video]Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez performed with her daughter Emme, J. Balvin and fellow headliner Shakira during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez Sends an Empowering Message to Shakira Ahead of Their Super Bowl 2020 Performance

Jennifer Lopez is ready to rock the Super Bowl with Shakira by her side. The “Jenny From the Block” superstar shared a message of support for her...
Just Jared

The 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time, from Beyonce to Katy Perry

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be taking the stage midway through tonight's ceremony
Independent Also reported by •E! OnlineMid-DayBillboard.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.