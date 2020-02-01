Where Is Tom Brady for Super Bowl 2020? You May Be Surprised!

Global  

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Tom Brady is usually playing in the Super Bowl, but this year, the New England Patriots lost in the playoffs and are not in the big game. The two teams playing are the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. You may be wondering…what does Tom Brady plan on doing during his free Super Bowl [...]
News video: Preparing for the Super Bowl with Jim Brady's

Local delivery businesses prepare for the Super Bowl rush [Video]Local delivery businesses prepare for the Super Bowl rush

For Glass Nickel Pizza Company, the Super Bowl means an uptick in sales, mainly delivery sales.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:07Published

Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way [Video]Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

With Super Bowl LIV in Miami set for today (Sunday, Feb. 2), city of Tampa Special Events Manager Tony Mulkey gives us a sneak peak at what to expect at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February 2021.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published


Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMISkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk New England Patriots, who had a disappointing end to their season after losing in the wild card round to the Tennessee...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Daily StarUSATODAY.com

Brady's cryptic tweet a teaser for Super Bowl ad

Tom Brady's cryptic tweet Thursday night turned out to be a preview for a Super Bowl commercial.
ESPN


Tweets about this

TheNJMick

Conor the Mick Between the Brady commercial and that Hyundai commercial, Boston really just couldn’t let us have one Super Bowl wh… https://t.co/uAOPFASekt 1 minute ago

detsportsnation

DetroitSportsNation Did Tom Brady just reveal where he will play in 2020 via a Super Bowl commercial? @Hulu #Hulu #TomBrady #Patriots… https://t.co/8JD4gknJk4 2 minutes ago

TooEvsyy

Skrilla Tom Brady the realest out here .. which player you know has a Super Bowl commercial to inform he ain’t going no whe… https://t.co/3AuewQcIJf 3 minutes ago

Vice_Roy

Ol Ball Coach Any super bowl where Brady isn’t a starting QB is boring lol 5 minutes ago

kcvoncommerce

casey comeroski the best super bowl ever was the one where tom brady made out with his son twice 9 minutes ago

marshallyde

Marshall Yde RT @adam_yde: Hey @hulu can I just have 1 Super Bowl where I don’t have to see Tom Brady? 10 minutes ago

codyrcooper

Cody Cooper You gotta respect Tom Brady’s amazing troll job, even if it means I have yet another Super Bowl where I have to see him #Hulu 11 minutes ago

adam_yde

Adam Yde Hey @hulu can I just have 1 Super Bowl where I don’t have to see Tom Brady? 11 minutes ago

