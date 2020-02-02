Global  

Zoe Kravitz Shimmers on the Red Carpet at BAFTAs 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Zoe Kravitz is looking gorgeous as ever. The 31-year-old Big Little Lies actress looked stunning on the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kravitz This year’s ceremony is being hosted by Graham [...]
News video: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joke with crowd at Baftas

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joke with crowd at Baftas 00:17

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respond to a bystander saying "you look great Kate!" as they walk down the red carpet at the Baftas. The pair laugh as the crowd make sure to compliment William on his appearance after lauding Kate's dress.

