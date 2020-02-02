Global  

Emilia Clarke Kicks Off the BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Emilia Clarke looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The 33-year-old actress will be one of the presenters during the show this evening! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emilia Clarke Lots of big stars are [...]
