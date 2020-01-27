Global  

Robert De Niro is one of the producers of Bafta-nominated The Irishman

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
One of the stars of The Irishman, Robert De Niro, could be honoured for his role as a producer on the film.
