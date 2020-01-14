Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Scarlett Johansson Stuns in Custom Versace at BAFTAs 2020!

Scarlett Johansson Stuns in Custom Versace at BAFTAs 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson makes a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The 35-year-old actress is nominated for TWO awards this evening – Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Scarlett also is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words [Video]Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Check out the official "Behind the Words" featurette for the Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta! Release Date: December 6,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:18Published

Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience [Video]Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Tweets about this

realbarbi2749

Barbi RT @JustJared: Scarlett Johansson looks incredible while walking the red carpet at the #BAFTAs, where she is a double nominee! https://t.co… 10 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Scarlett Johansson looks incredible while walking the red carpet at the #BAFTAs, where she is a double nominee! https://t.co/TV8cf1AuFd 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.