Kate Middleton Rewears Dress from 2012 at BAFTAs 2020 to Promote Sustainable Fashion

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Prince William walk the red carpet together at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The royal couple attends the BAFTAs every year and this time, the event requested that guests promote sustainable fashion. “This awards season BAFTA are doing more [...]
 The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in an embroidered white Alexander McQueen dress with gold detail, which she last wore on the couple's Malaysia tour in 2012, while her husband sported a tuxedo he has also worn before.

