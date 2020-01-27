Global  

Bafta Film Awards 2020: The winners and nominees

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
See all the winners for this year's British Academy Film Awards.
Parasite leads London Critics' Circle award winners [Video]Parasite leads London Critics' Circle award winners

'Parasite' was named Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Thursday (30.01.20) and also saw Bong Joon-Ho named Director of the Year.

Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes? [Video]Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

Ahead of this year's British Academy Film and Television Awards we take a look at the key nominations.

Bafta Film Awards: British stars suggest more diverse nominees

Gemma Arterton, Carey Mulligan and others name overlooked talents they feel should be in contention.
Florence Pugh & Saoirse Ronan Attend BAFTA Nominees Party 2020

Florence Pugh is the lady in red at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees’ Party held at Kensington Palace on Saturday (February 1) in London. The...
Tweets about this

DavidPoland

David Poland RT @Variety: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for "Joker" at #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/iPpZJ3HOlC 4 seconds ago

khrysbloodworth

Khrys RT @Variety: Laura Dern wins best supporting actress for "Marriage Story" at #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/iPpZJ3HOlC 5 seconds ago

draculagatha

zoe RT @Variety: Sam Mendes wins best director for "1917" at #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/iPpZJ3HOlC 6 seconds ago

khrysbloodworth

Khrys RT @Variety: Roger Deakins wins best cinematography for "1917" at #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/iPpZJ3HOlC 6 seconds ago

abbeyroasd

rona RT @Variety: "Parasite" wins best film not in English language at #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/iPpZJ3HOlC 9 seconds ago

fixmynet6

FixMyNet BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Full Winners List (Updating Live) - Variety https://t.co/0XkSaMxnUl https://t.co/9XABOVzBtx 15 seconds ago

khrysbloodworth

Khrys RT @Variety: "Little Women" wins for best costume design at #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/iPpZJ3HOlC 16 seconds ago

Mr_MediaWorld

Mr Media World RT @Independent: Graham Norton hosts star-studded #EEBAFTAs ceremony as 1917 and Parasite battle for best film https://t.co/8PjEEQHKD5 16 seconds ago

