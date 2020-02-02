Watch RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel’s Reaction to CPAC Banishing Uncle Mitt Over Witness Vote
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () CBS' *Margaret Brennan* saw that Republican National Committee chairwoman *Ronna Romney McDaniel* was reluctant to talk about the fact that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has banished her uncle, Senator *Mitt Romney* (R-UT), from their festivities this year.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called for Romney's expulsion from the GOP. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the party...