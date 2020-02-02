Global  

Watch RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel's Reaction to CPAC Banishing Uncle Mitt Over Witness Vote

Mediaite Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
CBS' *Margaret Brennan* saw that Republican National Committee chairwoman *Ronna Romney McDaniel* was reluctant to talk about the fact that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has banished her uncle, Senator *Mitt Romney* (R-UT), from their festivities this year.
News video: Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote 00:31

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called for Romney's expulsion from the GOP. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the party...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote [Video]Web Extra: Charlie Baker On Mitt Romney's Impeachment Vote

Baker says he respects Romney's vote to convict Trump.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Defends Trump After Uncle Mitt’s Vote: POTUS ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Defends Trump After Uncle Mitt’s Vote: POTUS ‘Did Nothing Wrong’Republican Party Chairwoman *Ronna McDaniel* responded to her uncle Sen. *Mitt Romney's* (R-UT) decision to vote to convict President *Donald Trump* in the...
Mediaite

Ronna McDaniel stands with Trump after uncle Mitt says he’ll vote to convict

"This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt," the RNC chairwoman tweeted.
Politico

