Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Duchess Kate wears a 'sustainable' Alexander McQueen gown on the BAFTAs red carpet with Prince William

Duchess Kate wears a 'sustainable' Alexander McQueen gown on the BAFTAs red carpet with Prince William

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge were the stars among the stars at the annual BAFTA Awards in London, the U.K.'s version of the Oscars.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince William Cannot Beat Kate at This Sport

Prince William Cannot Beat Kate at This Sport 00:56

 Prince William admits he cannot beat his wife at this sport. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate recycles a dress for the Baftas [Video]Kate recycles a dress for the Baftas

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in an embroidered white Alexander McQueen dress with gold detail, which she last wore on the couple's Malaysia tour in 2012, while her husband sported a tuxedo he has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Kate Middleton Is Voted Royal Fashion Icon [Video]Kate Middleton Is Voted Royal Fashion Icon

Meghan Markle might have a fashion collection, but when it comes to being a fashion icon, Kate Middleton takes that title. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Duchess Kate photographs Holocaust survivors for 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Prince William and Duchess Kate attended Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony as palace releases Kate's dramatic photo portraits of Holocaust survivors.
USATODAY.com

Kate Middleton Rewears Dress from 2012 at BAFTAs 2020 to Promote Sustainable Fashion

Kate Middleton and Prince William walk the red carpet together at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London,...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SatchelBlog

Helen Bassett Kate Duchess Of Cambridge Wears Alexander McQueen On The EE BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet - The Dress Code Is Sustainable… https://t.co/OpIrrPXuFb 2 hours ago

NinaRAD38

Nina Grant RT @tips_talk: Dailymail this article is insulting Duchess Catherine has been a fashion icon for years She has a beautiful stylish sense… 9 hours ago

Koki08201

American Duchess Duchess Kate has always been fashionable. She just doesnt parade it for attn like medusa. Kate and Pippa both are f… https://t.co/aTh2dT6KjE 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.