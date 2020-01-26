Global  

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Kids Have Become a Blended Family!

Sunday, 2 February 2020
Jennifer Lopez will be performing during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and there are rumors swirling that she might bring her 11-year-old daughter Emme on stage with her! The 50-year-old entertainer is the mom of twins – Emme and her brother Max. Their father is JLo‘s ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Emme has the performing [...]
News video: Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show 00:38

 Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez has led the tributes to his partner's stunning Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, as the stars reacted on social media.

Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance [Video]Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance

Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance The singer has 11-year-old Emme with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. JLo brought Emme onto the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in..

Marc Anthony proud of daughter [Video]Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Marc Anthony is "so proud" of his 11-year-old daughter Emme after she performed with her mother Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl half-time show.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bring Their Kids to Pegasus World Cup Championship!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cheer on the horse racing event from the stands at the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at David...
Jennifer Lopez & Emme Get Love From A-Rod's Daughters After Super Bowl Family Affair

  With a mother like Jennifer Lopez and a father like Marc Anthony, it's no wonder the crowd got loud to the sound of Emme Maribel ...
