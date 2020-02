Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The full list of winners for the 2020 BAFTAs was just revealed! 1917 was the big winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Film and six other awards, including Best Director for Sam Mendes. The same four actors who won at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, and the Critics’ Choice Awards [...] 👓 View full article