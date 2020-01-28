La Casa Dei Sogni Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/1aC0WVu4YY di @JustJared 19 minutes ago Flourish gratitude RT @JustJared: Jodie Turner-Smith live-tweeted everything that happened at the #BAFTAs and said her husband Joshua Jackson was editing her… 30 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/DH1Sq7OhEP https://t.co/IJU4crTM45 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/OtvLJR4GRc https://t.co/7yUEoNtAv2 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/XYTk5kbmZs https://t.co/zZFiYf3Pls 1 hour ago JustJared.com Jodie Turner-Smith live-tweeted everything that happened at the #BAFTAs and said her husband Joshua Jackson was edi… https://t.co/FAbiVcUyl8 1 hour ago Joe Parrigen RT @mla28: "So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock, because I was rejec… 13 hours ago Gumbumper Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Won’t Be Raising Her Kids In The U.S. Because, White Supremacy + Says She Was Rejected… https://t.co/5TGZxivumV 1 day ago