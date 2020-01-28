Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets!

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets!

Just Jared Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are a picture perfect couple while walking the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Jodie, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, decided to live-tweet the entire event and said that Josh was censoring [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jodie Turner-Smith Bares Baby Bump and Appears to Reveal Sex of Her and Joshua Jackson's Child

Who could be "bored" by Jim Carrey? Jodie Turner Smith and husband Joshua Jackson's unborn first child, who apparently is a girl! Wearing a chic one-shoulder...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredLainey GossipAceShowbiz

Joshua Jackson & Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Don't Want to Raise Their Kids in the U.S. For This Reason

As Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith prepare to welcome their first child, the couple is contemplating where they should raise their family – and it’s...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comLainey Gossip

Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/1aC0WVu4YY di @JustJared 19 minutes ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @JustJared: Jodie Turner-Smith live-tweeted everything that happened at the #BAFTAs and said her husband Joshua Jackson was editing her… 30 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/DH1Sq7OhEP https://t.co/IJU4crTM45 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/OtvLJR4GRc https://t.co/7yUEoNtAv2 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Jodie Turner-Smith Says Joshua Jackson Is Editing Her BAFTAs Live-Tweets! https://t.co/XYTk5kbmZs https://t.co/zZFiYf3Pls 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jodie Turner-Smith live-tweeted everything that happened at the #BAFTAs and said her husband Joshua Jackson was edi… https://t.co/FAbiVcUyl8 1 hour ago

JoeParrigen

Joe Parrigen RT @mla28: "So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock, because I was rejec… 13 hours ago

Gumbumper

Gumbumper Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Won’t Be Raising Her Kids In The U.S. Because, White Supremacy + Says She Was Rejected… https://t.co/5TGZxivumV 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.