Kaitlyn Dever Hits Red Carpet at BAFTAs 2020 in Fairytale Gown

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kaitlyn Dever gives off Cinderella vibes in her tiered dress at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The 23-year-old actress stepped out for the award show as one of the EE Rising Star nominees alongside Micheal Ward and Jack Lowden. Michael won the [...] 👓 View full article

