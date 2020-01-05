Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kaitlyn Dever Hits Red Carpet at BAFTAs 2020 in Fairytale Gown

Kaitlyn Dever Hits Red Carpet at BAFTAs 2020 in Fairytale Gown

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Kaitlyn Dever gives off Cinderella vibes in her tiered dress at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The 23-year-old actress stepped out for the award show as one of the EE Rising Star nominees alongside Micheal Ward and Jack Lowden. Michael won the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kaitlyn Dever 7th Annual 'Gold Meets Golden' Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Kaitlyn Dever 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: Kaitlyn Dever on the red carpet at the 7th annual “Gold Meets Golden” held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California USA..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BAFTA Noms Kaitlyn Dever & Jessie Buckley Glam Up in Chanel at Nominees Party!

Kaitlyn Dever and Jessie Buckley walk the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party on Saturday (February 1) at Kensington Palace in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.