Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Baftas 2020: Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress

Baftas 2020: Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress

Independent Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
'First of all – well done, Jones'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moodybluetears

LW RT @Independent: Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Bafta https://t.co/aNx6Wv4QFp 27 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Bafta https://t.co/aNx6Wv4QFp 39 minutes ago

francinizzeton

Francesca McLannad RT @Independent: Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Bafta https://t.co/aNx6WuNfNR 2 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Bafta https://t.co/aNx6WuNfNR 3 hours ago

NalandaLibrary

Nalanda Library Baftas: Hugh Grant cracks hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress… https://t.co/5uWVGk0LPJ 6 hours ago

TonkeyD

Tonkeydonkey RT @msnuk: Grant makes hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Zellweger's BAFTA win https://t.co/9kQorG6Uo0 14 hours ago

msnuk

MSN UK Grant makes hilarious Bridget Jones joke after Zellweger's BAFTA win https://t.co/9kQorG6Uo0 14 hours ago

Katienew

Katie L Newton 🔶🇪🇺🇬🇧☘️☂️🏥💗 Baftas 2020: Bravo! #hughgrant cracks #BridgetJones inside joke after #ReneeZellweger wins Best Actress… https://t.co/7ZcAf54HYh 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.