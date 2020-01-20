|
'Joker' Composer Hildur Guonadottir Wins Best Score at 2020 BAFTA Awards
Joker was one of the big winners at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, earning three trophies, including one for original score by Hildur Guðnadóttir....
