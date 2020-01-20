Global  

'Joker' Composer Hildur Guonadottir Wins Best Score at 2020 BAFTA Awards

Billboard.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Joker was one of the big winners at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, earning three trophies, including one for original score by Hildur ​​Guðnadóttir....
Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes awards history [Video]Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes awards history

Hildur Guonadottir has become the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score for "Joker", has both Oscar and BAFTA nods for the film, and won an Emmy for TV series "Chernobyl".

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:55Published

Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes film awards history [Video]Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes film awards history

Hildur Gudnadottir has become the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score for "Joker", has both Oscar and BAFTA nods for the film, and won an Emmy for TV series "Chernobyl".

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:55Published


'1917' wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards

First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, the first...
Reuters

